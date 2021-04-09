Respect police, and they respect you -- Tom Stalowski

I am a middle-aged white male. I have had only a few interactions with the police in my life. I like to think I have done my best to behave myself and consider myself a good citizen.
I was taught at a young age that above anyone else, you can always trust a police officer if you find yourself in trouble. That message has stuck with me, and I believe it has served me well.
The times I have interacted with police for, say a traffic stop, I have been as polite as I can, followed their instructions and have cooperated as best as I can. I didn’t argue, spit, push, curse or resist. I avoided any and all confrontation. I am lucky to say those experiences have been very positive, and I remain respectful of all law enforcement.
At some point, personal accountability for our behavior has to come into the equation during any interaction with law enforcement. Until that behavior changes, we will continue to have unnecessary and very unfortunate outcomes.
Tom Stalowski, Oregon