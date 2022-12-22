Respect journey of transgender youth -- Marlene Buechel

Each of us who are trying to grow in our understanding of the aspects of transgender situations should extend a huge thank you to Evan Bell and Bailey Mosling for sharing their perspectives and experiences with us in Sunday’s Wisconsin State Journal stories.
Most of us have so much to learn, and their willingness to share their lives with us is of enormous importance and significance. May you each be forever able to be yourselves, and may each one of us respect your journey.
Marlene Buechel, Verona