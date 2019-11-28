I recently read of the controversy over whether the tree in the state Capitol should be called a "holiday tree" or a "Christmas tree." After reading the Nov. 21 letter to the editor "Children know it's a Christmas tree," I can imagine the following conversation between a child and parent at the Capitol:
Child: Look, there's the Christmas tree.
Parent: Gov. Tony Evers declared it a holiday tree.
Child: Why?
Parent: Because calling it a holiday tree embraces all the holidays different people celebrate this time of year.
Child: But what if people want to call it a Christmas tree?
Parent: Anyone can call it whatever they want.
Child: Wouldn't Jesus call it a Christmas tree?
Parent: Jesus told us many times and many ways that all people should be respected and loved. He would have approved of Gov. Ever's embrace of everyone's holiday.
Every year people say "happy holidays" instead of "merry Christmas" in an effort to treat all people's beliefs equally. My hope is that others don't give in to the pressure of mentioning reference to only one religion and respectfully wish each other "happy holidays!"
No matter what some say, all holidays should be honored.
Pete Nowicki, Madison