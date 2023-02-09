No good deed goes unpunished, as the saying goes. How true for Dave Heide, owner of the former (successful) Liliana’s (New Orleans) restaurant and head of Little John's community kitchen. It’s bad enough when an anonymous letter demands the resignation of someone. But when an altruistic individual volunteers to help hungry people in his community, even putting up some of his own money, it is an outrage.
Shame on whoever sent a good man a bad letter, only because he was overwhelmed by escalating needs and expectations.
Dan Redmond, Madison