It angers me that American society has not yet discovered that half of us are women and many of us are people of color.
Though feminists have been protesting for over 30 years that medical testing is done to a much greater degree on white male subjects than on women or people of color, the medical profession has yet to abandon its dangerous (to us!) research practices.
Recent government policies have required the inclusion of women and “minorities” in research trials. But even when we are included in these studies, often no distinction is made concerning how women and people of color fared as opposed to white men, making the results useless to us as patients.
Recently, I learned crash test dummies in vehicle safety tests are modeled on male anatomy, making it 73% more likely that a woman will sustain a serious or fatal injury in a collision. The only reason this happens less than that is because women drive less recklessly than their male counterparts.
Nancy Vedder-Shults, Madison