Research monkey should be released -- Erin Wruk

Recently, scientists have made groundbreaking progress in the fight against endometriosis (a painful gynecological condition) by identifying the genetic cause of disorder.
This is fantastic news, but the research included unethical experimentation on non-consenting participants that seem to be unnecessary to the results. These non-consenting participants were rhesus macaque monkeys imprisoned at the Wisconsin National Primate Research Center at UW-Madison.
Tests on monkeys were performed after already identifying the probable gene sequence causing endometriosis. After testing on the monkeys, human trials were expanded to a larger scale. Testing on monkeys here appears to be completely unnecessary to the objective -- the sequence was already identified by examining the DNA of consenting, human participants.
Recently, UW-Madison students and other members of the community came out to protest the Wisconsin National Primate Research Center and demand the release of Cornelius, a monkey that has been there his whole life, to a reputable sanctuary.
Like other students, I have had to learn remotely over the course of the last year, living with isolation and experiencing the harm it causes. If we have learned anything since the start of the pandemic, it is that mental health is jeopardized by isolation and stress -- two things that characterize Cornelius’ existence.
Erin Wruk, Madison