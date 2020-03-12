Research animals deserve a voice -- Jamie Hagenow

I have devoted my life to the care of companion animals both personally and professionally. Dogs and cats are not laboratory equipment, they are living, breathing and feeling members of our families.

Supporters of animal experimentation will try to tell you how important it is in "saving lives." But my point is not to end all experiments on animals. It is to stop experiments on dogs and cats that cause pain or distress, which is a small but quantifiable category of reporting by experimenters.

Recently, the CEO of WeatherTech created a Super Bowl ad demonstrating how UW-Madison successfully cured his 13-year-old dog's cancer. I fully support therapeutic research. This dog has a voice.

If animal research actually worked, then why haven't we cured cancer after 60 years of animal experimentation? Why do so many owners of research puppy mills hide their identities? Would they really believe in animal research if they weren't profiting from it? Why are they so determined to prevent education to the public on scientific alternatives?

I have no financial stake in this enterprise. I am here, and will always be here, as a voice for the animals.

Jamie Hagenow, Mount Horeb

