Rescue plan will benefit all of us -- Bob McLaughlin

Like most Americans, I am grateful the American Rescue Plan has been signed into law. Whether the minority of Americans who did not support the plan realize it or not, it will have a significant positive impact on the entire country.

Not only does it provide direct financial assistance to the segments of our population most negatively impacted by the pandemic, it will help budget-strapped state and local governments continue to provide vital services such as fire, police and other first responders, as well as infrastructure upkeep. It will help get our children back to school and our economy back on track. Despite what Republican politicians want you to believe, the plan is largely intended to address the economic impact of the pandemic.

Before and after passage of the bill, Republican politicians have called it a “liberal wish list.” Well, I’d like to thank those Republicans for acknowledging that what liberals want is for people who are hurting, and the most vulnerable among us, to receive assistance and be restored to productive, healthy citizens. This angers Republican politicians, because it does not advance their primary focus, which is helping their ultrawealthy donors become even more wealthy.

Bob McLaughlin, Black Earth