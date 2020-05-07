Requiring masks is good for business -- Arden Mahlberg

A big thank you and a sigh of relief to stores like Menard’s and Costco that are requiring face masks of all customers. I will only be doing business with stores with this requirement.

As stores begin to open, the vast majority of us will have our radars fine-tuned for signs of whether we are safe or not. We will make shopping decisions accordingly.

Some stores say they will only require masks and social distancing if the state government requires it. They aren’t willing to do all they can to have their employees and customers be safe. They are a blip on the danger radar.

Other stores say they will just encourage customers to use masks and social distancing. But it is now quite clear that some people have no intention of complying. Some are quite belligerent about it. Other people think we should trust their judgment instead of putting store workers and fellow customers at ease by consistently following best practices prescribed by nationally-recognized medical professionals. These people are also a blip on the radar.

Want my business? Show me that your workers and customers are safe by requiring safe practices.

Arden Mahlberg, Madison