Require vaccines for public schools -- Antonio Marquez

Is it a stretch for Wisconsin to require school-age children to get vaccines? I think that it is not.
Teachers and daycare workers often have to make sure that their vaccine list is current to maintain their jobs. Did we forget that students spread diseases as well? Right now, the most notable vaccine is the COVID-19 vaccine, and rightfully so because it has illuminated how people deal with transmissible disease and preventive technology.
Unfortunately, a few states are taking a step backward with vaccinations. I say that we take a step forward. California has already mandated that all of its public school students get vaccinated against COVID-19. Why can’t we follow in those footsteps?
School COVID-19 protocols across Wisconsin are not the same. I could tell you about a public school in one part of the state that has no protocols, no chain of communication with parents, and masks are a rarity. Meanwhile, I also know of schools that are extending themselves vastly to help curb COVID-19 spread.
Regulations to vaccinate schools could turn the tide of infection rates and get our kids back into school with less stress.