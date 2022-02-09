Require vaccines for hospital care -- Richard Potter

OK, folks, enough is enough. It’s been two years now since COVID began to spread like wildfire across our country and around the world. It’s time to take a different approach toward dealing with the problem.

Our hospitals are bursting at the seams with new COVID patients and our medical providers are burning out from the overload.

There is a surprisingly easy fix for this. When any vaccine-eligible adult arrives at the hospital with COVID symptoms, require them to present proof of vaccination to gain admission. If they don’t have proof, issue them a body bag and send them home. Maybe then they (or their next of kin) will finally get the message.

Note that I said adult. For children, I’d admit them for treatment. It isn’t their fault that they are too young to be vaccinated or else have ignorant or uncaring parents.

I wouldn’t trade the life of a single medical provider to save a thousand of the intentionally misinformed anti-vaxxers. If they don’t accept the science behind vaccinations, then they shouldn’t expect us to apply the science of medical practice to save them from their ignorance.

It’s called Darwinism.

Richard Potter, Fitchburg