Rep. Dave Murphy, R-Greenville, and Sen. Andre Jacque, R-De Pere, have proposed a bill requiring a majority of all enrolled students at University of Wisconsin System campuses to approve in consecutive referendums building projects funded by student fees.
UW student referendums have historically had low rates of participation, with the majority of enrolled students failing to vote on issues that ultimately may raise the cost of their education, as well as that of prospective students for years to come. If this trend in student-voter participation continues, student government representatives are justifiably concerned that such a law, as now proposed, would be a major impediment to most building projects.
A commonsense solution that may honor the intent of the authors of this legislation, while simultaneously guaranteeing complete participation by all students in campus referendums, would be to include a campus-wide balloting initiative as part of the required enrollment process for classes each semester. No vote, no enrollment, no student. Could it be that simple?
Mark Steingraeber, La Crosse