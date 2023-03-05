The proposed housing development for Redtail Ridge in Middleton seems like an opportunity to begin making solar energy a requirement for all new housing developments in Middleton, Dane County and beyond.

We are no longer on the precipice of climate change -- we are falling -- and the contribution to climate change by human use of fossil fuel for energy is abundantly evident. Even among climate change deniers, or those not believing the full extent of the human contribution, it is clear that solar power is an economically favorable approach to sustainable energy practices. The proposal already will require passing requirements for green space, clean water, sewer, storm water management, traffic impact and likely include many building covenants. Why not make solar part of these requirements?