LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Require officials to ride new buses -- Duane Hunter

The bus rapid transit that's supported by Madison's mayor and the Dane County executive should include important elements to be successful.

The mayor, county executive, City Council members, Dane County Board supervisors and all city and county employees should be mandated to ride the BRT. Those outside the city should use park and ride to access the BRT.

By requiring their ridership, the mayor and county executive will learn from employees the daily tribulations of child care, school children, medical appointments and daily life. The council and board will schedule the beginning and end to meetings so they meet the BRT schedule.

This proposal should be put to referendum. The citizenry should have final input. An added bonus would be that this frees the county and city parking structures for homeless and vagrant housing.

Duane Hunter, Madison

