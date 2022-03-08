Republicans won't repel Putin invasion -- James Polewski

Do not accept the notion that armed Republicans would defend the nation from a Russian invasion.

Remember that many Republicans oppose the concept of representative democracy. They instead support every effort to deprive other Americans of the right to vote.

Former President Donald Trump is still the indisputable leader of the Republican Party, and Wisconsin Republicans are still spending money and time pushing his lie that something is fishy about the 2020 election. Republican Party leaders either actively support or refuse to forcefully and consistently contradict Trump’s lies.

People who support arming citizens to protect American ideals of freedom and justice should not arm the people who are actively working to destroy representative democracy. Remember, Republicans have long admired Russian President Vladimir Putin as a strong leader. Putin could get widespread Republican support by saying he’s invading the United States to overturn a stolen election and put Trump back in the White House.

Republicans have been collecting weapons and fantasizing about toppling our government for years. It’s foolish to think they won’t take the opportunity to live their dream if Putin invades to help them defend “freedom” from liberals, RINOs (Republicans in name only) and all the other Americans they despise.

James Polewski, Madison