Republicans won't be joining liberals -- David J. Rizzo

I want to thank the far-left-of-center Democrat for his July 31 letter to the editor, "Democrats welcome decent Republicans."
He extended an invitation to join in their fight to save democracy and our fundamental rights from the clutches of the disgraceful, lying and fear-mongering Republicans. How can any right-of-center conservative say no to such a welcoming invite? I’ll give it a shot. No.
I have no interest in finding a place in a party that believes:
- Inflation will disappear as long as the government spends more and people buy less.
- Education is the purview of school boards, not parents and determining a child’s gender is more important than teaching that child to read and write.
- Our southern border is secure and immigration by illegal immigrants should be unlimited and accompanied by free health care and education.
- Violent crime isn’t out of control due to bail reform laws and the early release of repeat offenders by progressive district attorneys -- it’s a predictable result of the scourge of social injustice.
- Abortion should be absolutely unrestricted -- not just not free, safe and rare.
- Energy independence should be sacrificed at the altar of the climate change crowd.
Again, thanks for the invitation. Good luck in November.
David J. Rizzo, Fitchburg