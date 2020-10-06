 Skip to main content
Republicans will reap what they've sown -- Judith Landsman
I will display as much empathy to Donald Trump as he did to the families of the more than 200,000 dead Americans: "It is what it is."

I will pronounce as much compassion as Melania Trump's jacket did to the children in cages on our southern border: "I really don't care, do you?"

I will show as much respect to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and his sycophants as they did to Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose body was not even cold before they gleefully announced their plan to fill her Supreme Court seat.

Many of us were taught "What you sow, so shall you reap." I guess some of us have forgotten that.

Judith Landsman, Madison

