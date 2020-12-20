Republicans were racist before Trump -- Leonard Bohlman

For those longing for the GOP of old, you'll have to go back to President Dwight D. Eisenhower if you're looking for something that's actually good.
Barry Goldwater is famous for his quote "extremism in the pursuit of liberty is no vice," which would fit right in with current members of the GOP. For them, death from COVID-19 is an acceptable outcome in the name of "liberty." Disappointingly, America elected President Richard Nixon a mere four years after Goldwater's defeat by using the "Southern strategy" that appealed to racist Democrats in the South. This strategy worked so well the "beloved" President Ronald Reagan used it to his advantage along with GOP senators and House members to dominate American politics.
Claiming shock that Donald Trump exploited a time-honored GOP strategy of appealing to racism is either delusional or dishonest.
I realize the right wing will do anything for love of tax cuts, but maybe they should ease up on the racism because another person may come along and expose them again. Then they'll have to wait another four years until they can convince the American people once more they are really the party of law and order, fiscal responsibility, family values, patriotism and something Jesus would approve of.
