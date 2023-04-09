I enjoy a good night's sleep, even the occasional nap. But I’m not interested in sleeping away my entire life.

Yet that’s what the GOP would like us to do, and why they rail against "wokeness."

A decade before they came out against critical race theory, the GOP in Texas came out against “critical thinking” being taught in school. They didn't want students that would question authority or their parents.

They want people to be asleep so they don’t see what happens when they get rid of regulations, such as requirements for better brakes for trains or rules that banks must keep enough liquid assets to cover unexpected losses.

No, they don’t want you to be woke. They want you to be asleep when they rig the books so you pay for the risk while they reap all the profits.

John Hallinan, Stoughton

