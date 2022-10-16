Republicans want to take us backward -- Randy Schramm

They passed the first serious legislation to address climate change, an infrastructure bill that will address long overlooked needs all over the country, and bills that will help lower prescription drug costs and the price of insulin. We have low unemployment and many job opportunities.

These are great accomplishments that happened with little or no help from the Republicans. They offer little or no policy ideas and are trying to win the midterms by scaring you with talk of rising crime. If that were true, then why do red states controlled by Republicans have some of the worst crime rates? We can't allow ourselves to go backward when there is so much more that needs to be accomplished.