Republicans want to take our freedom -- Randy Schramm

There are two things that are essential to having a functioning democracy. One, free and fair elections, and two, adherence to the rule of law.

The Republican Party has nothing but contempt for both of those factors. They do everything in their power to make it difficult to vote by spreading lies and disinformation about voter fraud. They gerrymander districts to suppress the will of the majority and they attempt to elect candidates who will do their bidding and control election outcomes.

They defy the rule of law by obfuscation, litigation and court challenges. If they don't like particular outcomes they use a well-financed cadre of attorneys to fight the result. They follow the lead of Donald Trump who has shown throughout his life how to use this tactic.

Democracy is advanced citizenship and difficult work, but we will never address the many problems we face if we hand over our government to those who would take away our freedoms.

I urge my fellow citizens to vote out all Republicans who want to take us down this path.

Randy Schramm, Madison