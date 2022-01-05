Republicans want to ruin elections -- Ronald Sklansky

Our system of government rests on the principle of checks and balances, which carefully allocates powers between the legislature (lawmaker), the executive (law implementer) and the judiciary (law umpire). The framers of our federal and state constitutions feared giving too much power to any one governmental branch, lest it start to behave like a king.

Our Legislature’s Republican caucuses reportedly are considering abandoning this core principle when it comes to our state’s election laws, the most fundamental of all of our statutes. They may seek a constitutional amendment allowing the Legislature to enact and implement our state’s election laws as the Legislature -- alone -- sees fit, without input from the executive.

Tony Evers promises to fight GOP-backed constitutional amendment to change election law Gov. Tony Evers promised to fight a proposed constitutional amendment supported by conservatives that would change election law, even as the measure could be put on the ballot for approval without the Democratic governor’s signature.

What could this lead to? Here is an example: Our twice-impeached ex-president runs for reelection in 2024. As in 2020, he loses the popular vote by 20,000. Not liking the result, the Republican-gerrymandered Legislature simply claims irregularities occurred and selects its own electors who pledge to cast their Electoral College votes for Trump. Of course, should politics change, Democrats could pull the same shenanigans.