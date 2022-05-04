Republicans want to raise taxes on poor -- Allegra Zick

April was the time to think about taxes.

Do you know the Republicans are at it again? They want to raise taxes on poor and working-class Americans. They could let Social Security and Medicare expire. They are prioritizing corporate profits to take care of their billionaire donors.

These are the plans of U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla. He's the fellow who was responsible one of the largest Medicare fraud cases when he was a CEO. He is one of the nation's richest senator who hopes to run for president in 2024. He is also the guy in charge of getting Republicans elected.

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, is bad on tax issues, too.

Low-income Americans often pay a higher percentage of their income in taxes than billionaires and multi-millionaires. They pay Social Security taxes, Medicare taxes, property taxes, sales taxes, taxes in the form of fees for driver's licenses, car inspections, road tolls and more.

Before President Ronald Reagan, 18% were so poor they didn't pay federal income taxes. Now that number is closer to 50%. This is because Republicans have made it harder for Americans to have unions and decent wages.

Allegra Zick, Sauk City