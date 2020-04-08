Republicans value power over safety -- Emily Jones

In the same week that the U.S. surgeon general compared the devastation waged by the novel coronavirus to Pearl Harbor, the Republicans in the state Legislature, the conservatives on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, and the U.S. Supreme Court all made decisions limiting the people’s right to vote safely.

Decisions made by Republicans mean that voters who did not yet receive an absentee ballot from an overwhelmed clerk, or who could not safely find a witness, were forced to risk their health, safety and possibly their lives to exercise their right to vote.

It didn’t have to be this way. If we had leaders who valued both public safety and the right to vote, we could have found solutions, such as universal vote-by-mail or an election postponed until it’s safer to vote in person. Instead, we have GOP elected officials who value their power over democracy and human health.

Republicans’ behavior during this crisis should disqualify them from public office forever.

Emily Jones, Madison