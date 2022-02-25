Republicans use Russian playbook -- Joe Cabibbo

The Russians under Vladimir Putin have developed a strategy for domination. First, create a “crisis” based on lies. Then resolve the “crisis,” bully your opponents and impose a “solution to the crisis” that gets you the advantage you were seeking all along.

We’ve just seen that play out in Ukraine and elsewhere.

It seems many in the Republican Party are following the same playbook. At the instigation of former President Donald Trump, they used lies to create a “crisis" -- doubts about the integrity of our elections.

Now, across the country and even here in Wisconsin, many Republican-controlled state Legislatures are trying to ram through laws that offer a “solution to the crisis.” Those laws would curb easy access to the ballot box, particularly for poor and disadvantaged populations.

That is the advantage they wanted all along. Same playbook to dominate.

Joe Cabibbo, Stoughton