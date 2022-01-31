 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Republicans thwart good intentions -- Gary Bidwell

Thanks for the excellent State Journal article Jan. 23 "Staff losses cleave schools,” describing GOP fascination with short-term political power and long-term harm to community members.

It’s taken too long for this newspaper to call out the hypocrisy and damage that the GOP continues to inflict on this state.

Recently, the State Journals' own editorial "New Year’s resolution for GOP” highlighted the need for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, to step aside as speaker so we can have progress for community members.

The evidence is everywhere in this state. Can we have pollution regulation to help keep community members and the environment safe? Not while the GOP is in bed with polluters.

Can we use simple efforts to curtail gun violence? Not when the GOP can push for more guns on the streets and in homes.

Can we make voting more accessible for all to participate in representative democracy? Not when the GOP can select its voters so a minority thwarts the will of the majority of voters.

Can we teach our children the real history of this nation? Not with the GOP and its white fragility.

The Republicans in our state are constantly pitting community members against one another, fooling enough of them to act against their own best and long-term interests -- just so more resources and wealth can be confiscated and funneled to wealthy GOP puppet masters.

Gary Bidwell, Madison

