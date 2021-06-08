Republicans thwart Evers and Biden -- Kay Ziegahn

We are currently witnessing a set of parallel circumstances in both our state government and at the national level, because our Republican representatives and senators seem determined that nothing be achieved either by Gov. Tony Evers or President Joe Biden.
At the state level, those in control of the Joint Finance Committee refuse to fund schools adequately, or to expand BadgerCare so Wisconsin can claim billions in available federal funds. They also resist funding the replacement of deadly lead pipes servicing schools and homes statewide, or updating the out-of-date unemployment compensation system so we all have a fair chance at a healthy, fulfilling life.
Republicans in Congress refuse to act on President Biden’s initiatives to improve living standards of lower-income citizens, like making child care affordable, increasing the minimum wage to a livable level and pinning it to the rate of inflation. It would also be nice to have paid parental leave like Europeans enjoy, but don’t hold your breath on that one.
Additionally, without fair electoral maps, we will always lack proper representation by leaders who only want to keep their political power while refusing to represent all their constituents.
Kay Ziegahn, Richland Center