Republicans support right to die -- Mark Stauffer
The population of Orange County, California, where my wife and I and our kids used to live, is about 3.2 million. They are averaging between 100 and 200 new cases of COVID-19 there each day. The population of the state of Wisconsin, where we live now, is about 5.8 million. Our seven-day average for COVID-19 cases is over 2,300.

Every measure enacted by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers to protect our health has been challenged legally by Wisconsin's Republican-dominated Legislature, which has offered no alternative legislation and describes Evers’ measures as an infringement of citizens' freedoms and an abuse of his powers.

So connecting the dots, it would appear that Republicans in this state are right-to-die advocates.

Mark Stauffer, town of Lisbon

