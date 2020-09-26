Republicans steer nation to failure -- Steve Pearson

How can we move forward together as a country? Certainly as a divided country, we will go no where.
These past four years attest to that. What has been accomplished? No meaningful improvements in health care, despite tons of Republican rhetoric. No meaningful measures to save Medicare or Social Security, both on the verge of bankruptcy.
We've run up the national debt, despite inheriting a thriving economy from President Barack Obama. Growing revenue was squandered in tax cuts to wealthy Republican donors.
We know trickle-down economics is a myth, but conservatives continue the charade. We've gone backward in race relations and religious tolerance. We sit here and allow a viral pandemic to ravage us because Republican leaders are afraid to use science and logic to fight it -- their leader, President Donald Trump, forbids it.
Climate change will ruin the world economy in the next 30 years. We've become a country we once would have been embarrassed about. A lot must be accomplished with some urgency. But that's impossible if we are a country divided.
Where is the logic in continuing with the current Republican leadership? They have us destined for failure. We must do better.
Steve Pearson, La Crosse
