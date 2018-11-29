It is so disappointing to see the Republicans complete disregard for the citizens of this state.
The Republicans have been told a special election for the presidential primary could cost close to $7 million. But because they want to give the odds to the conservative judge who was appointed by Gov. Scott Walker, they don’t really care how much it may cost. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, should be held accountable for their actions regarding a special election. That could be done when they come up for re-election.
Also, to take the powers away from the newly elected governor is another way to disregard the people’s vote.
They want to reduce the new governor’s power by giving the lawmakers more say over the makeup of the board for the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.
Ironically, the Republicans should have made that change while Gov. Scott Walker had the power. WEDC has a history of mismanagement. Why not let the new governor make decisions which may improve many of the situations we now have?
Madeline Laufenberg, Middleton