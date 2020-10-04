Republicans should vote for Biden -- Dick Schultz

This is an appeal to conservatives and Republicans to join us in supporting Joe Biden for president.
I am not going to pretend that he is all that philosophically compatible with you, but I do think this is probably the most unique election of my lifetime. If ever an election called on voters to put country ahead of party, this is it.
The condition of the presidency itself is at stake this year. For 3½ years, the office has been held by someone who behaves in a way that, if our 8-year-old children did, we would correct them. This includes his immature tweets, full of childish name-calling, his pathological lying and his pouting when he doesn't get his way.
I have worked with international students for almost 30 years, and I can tell you that respect for the United States is probably at an all-time low around the world.
As in every campaign, people are attempting to denigrate Biden, which is unfortunate. Biden is known as a really good and decent guy, which is why more than 30 former Republican members of Congress are supporting him.
Dick Schultz, Fort Atkinson
