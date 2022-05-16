Republicans ruined U.S. Supreme Court -- Randy Krause

In the past few days, a few things have become shockingly clear to us:

Things we thought were constitutional rights and "settled law" are not.

The American ideal of "majority rule" is not.

The ideal of a "fair voting system" to select our representatives is not even strived for.

The historian Heather Cox Richardson in her daily newsletter, “Letters From an American,” on May 3 puts into perspective the push, beginning with President Ronald Reagan and tax opponent Grover Norquist to recruit the religious right to provide the voting bloc to deliver us to where we are today.

In league with the Federalist Society, the religious right has succeeded in transforming what was once a highly respected institution, the Supreme Court, into a political action committee accountable to no one. The conservative bloc -- some nominated by presidents who lost the popular vote for the office -- and in confederacy with Republican senators has succeeded in democracy’s demise.

The elephant in the room, and the question I hear no one asking is this: Why are churches still granted tax exempt status to fund the right’s assault on fundamental principles of American democracy? Call your senators and representatives today and demand this end.

Randy Krause, Poynette