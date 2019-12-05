Republicans are riding the tiger that is probably the inevitable result of their history in recent decades of belittling government. They have stoked a loathing of everything from the news media to immigrants to gays to imagined “socialism” and “takers,” and generally sowing discord and distrust and panic wherever they can.
I have little doubt that the majority of elected Republicans, in the quiet places of heart and mind, dislike President Donald Trump intensely and, like their Democratic colleagues, recognize he is singularly unfit for the office he holds. But as individuals, they undoubtedly fear that if they criticize him too directly -- let alone vote to remove him from office -- he would unleash on them a flurry of tweets. Even if the president's tweets were nonsensical, they could cost Republicans their positions.
The party establishment -- everyone but the extreme right -- also may fear that criticizing Trump could result in his leaving the party and running as an independent. Does anyone doubt that he would? He would split their votes and costing them both houses of Congress and the White House for the foreseeable future.
The Republicans have truly hoisted themselves with their own petard.
Dennis Anderson, Madison