Republicans put party before country -- Mark Quinn

Conservative columnist Marc Thiessen is celebrating President Joe Biden’s low popularity in polling numbers after 10 months in office. He also cannot hide his glee over Vice President Kamala Harris’ even lower popularity.
It is true that both the president's and the vice president's numbers have dropped below 50%, caused mainly by the inflation of today’s pandemic economy. But Thiessen had to go back a couple of weeks to find Biden’s lowest polling with a Quinnipiac poll. More recent polls place Biden’s approval at between 41-45%.
And Thiessen also misses the mark as to why Biden’s numbers have slipped. He wrongly claims that Biden did not bring normalcy and a bipartisan attitude to the table. But that’s exactly what Biden did. Biden cannot be blamed for the Republican’s complete failure in their role in governing as the minority party. They simply say "no" to every Biden concept in the hope that the country will see Biden failing.
The Republicans no longer put country before party. We should not forget that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., famously once said his party’s most important goal was to make President Barack Obama a one-term president. And nothing has changed for him or his party. It’s still party before country.