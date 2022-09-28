Republicans prey on gullible voters -- Floyd Munro

Once the former president managed to convince his supporters that Mexico would pay for a wall, COVID was a “hoax,” wearing a mask took away their “freedom,” and the only way he could lose an election would be if it was “rigged” -- the floodgates were open. GOP leaders saw how easily people fell for those lies and built off them with their own array of falsehoods.

Republicans claim they “back the badge,” yet Gov. Tony Evers and President Joe Biden have supported law enforcement more. The vast majority of Democrats are not for “defunding the police.” And no, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, the mob that beat up U.S. Capitol police officers were not “patriots.”

The previous president seemed to assume veterans were all Republicans, and claimed Democrats “hate their country.” But 1.5 million members of VoteVets may disagree.

State GOP leaders tout saving “taxpayer dollars” -- while they waste it on fruitless Foxconn deals, lawyers drawing unfair redistricting maps, and Michael Gableman’s debacle. They want less “government intrusion,” but don’t mind forcing a young rape victim to give birth.

President Biden didn’t cause worldwide inflation, Sen. Johnson. Evers isn’t a “career politician,” candidate Tim Michels -- it’s Republicans who have made a “mess of things."

Floyd Munro, Randolph