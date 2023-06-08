Republican voters like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But when it comes to who should get the GOP’s 2024 nomination, they prefer former President Donald Trump. Among likely Republican voters, 58% said they would vote for Trump if the nomination came down to Trump and Desantis. Only 30% said they would pick DeSantis .

In the survey by Rasmussen Reports with a six-candidate GOP primary field including former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and DeSantis, Trump got 62% support from Republican voters, compared to 17% for DeSantis and single digits for everyone else.

In a poll released by Marist/NPR that separated voters by generation, Generation X (born from approximately 1965 to 1980) had the highest level of disapproval for President Joe Biden and were the generation most likely to say they would vote for a Republican candidate. Members of Generation Z (those born after 1996), especially young men, are more conservative than many people assume.

Generation X has now become the most conservative generation, surpassing the baby boomers. Younger voters are turning right.

Sallie Helmer, Ripon