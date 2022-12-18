Republicans only care for wealthy -- Gary Tribbey

Wisconsin has a more than $6 billion surplus. What do we do?

Of course, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and other Republicans want a tax refund and the bulk would probably go to their rich donors. In addition, they want to reduce the higher tax rate. These people are already rich. They really don’t need it.

I know that Vos and his fellow Republicans have to reward their masters. But how many times do you have to repay them for their “donations”?

But once, just once, could the Republican-controlled Legislature think of what is best for all of the state citizens instead of being concerned about their reelection.

Use the money to fix poor roads and failing bridges. It will save the average citizen more in fewer car repairs than a tax refund.

Install effective Wi-Fi availability for rural Wisconsin. You know, where Republicans get the bulk of their votes.

Increase state aid to public schools, which would reduce the need for communities to have referendums to pay for education.

Lawmakers are supposed to represent everyone, not just the small percentage that donated to gain influence.

Gary Tribbey, Sun Prairie

