Today's Republicans have the wrong mascot.
The elephant is known for its human-like emotions and a lifelong memory. Today's so-called Republicans are more like ostriches, putting their heads in the sand and avoiding the truth that is so obvious. Maybe the real truth is that they aren't Republicans at all, but a third party that should be known as Trumpites.
They worship their corrupt leader, and like him have no respect for truth or the tenets of our Founding Fathers. The name Trump inevitably reminds one of its relationship to the French verb "tromper," meaning "to deceive."
It's time for the real Republicans to show their true colors, and stop following this mafia-like boss.
Edna Slayback, Richland Center