Republicans must work with Evers -- Jennifer Krapf

I read the quote from state Senate Majority Leader Devin LaMahieu, R-Oostburg, in the Wisconsin State Journal's Nov. 23 article about GOP plans for tax cuts. He reported that he spoke with the governor for about five minutes, which he said was "five minutes more than the past two years." That was more time than the GOP allotted Gov. Tony Evers during special sessions.
I hope the Wisconsin GOP can stop its obstruction and begin to do the people's work as invoked by the last election. The GOP's pettiness and projected finger-pointing should cease.
Evers was reelected, and the Wisconsin Legislature should work with him on behalf of the citizens of Wisconsin.
Jennifer Krapf, Marshall