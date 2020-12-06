Republicans must rediscover identity -- Mark Stauffer

If the Republican Party desires to restore its identity as a party of ideology, it is time for them to figure out how to do that.
President Donald Trump has all but demolished the party as it has existed for over 150 years, driving its leaders into retirement and fearful silence or subservience to the Trump ego.
Consider that in 2016 almost nobody within the party wanted Trump to be the nominee, realizing that he was not a real Republican because his “ideology” was simply a construct of data mining, sloganism and bluster. Yet they were unable to keep him from commandeering the nomination via a primary system that allowed just such a thing to happen. So that’s one problem that needs to be fixed. Otherwise, it will happen again, featuring Trump or one of his equally integrity-challenged offspring.
But most important, the party has to search its collective soul and decide whether it has the courage to separate from the Trump family and find its way forward, or remain captive to a man who wants nothing less than to establish himself as the patriarch of the U.S. version of North Korea’s Kim family.
Mark Stauffer, town of Lisbon
