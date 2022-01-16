Republicans must put up or shut up -- Gary Tribbey

Enough is enough.
The whole country is tired of the incessant and unfounded claims by former President Donald Trump and his minions about a stolen election. This persists even though multiple court challenges have been tossed out for lack of merit -- many by Trump-appointed judges -- and even though several state audits found no massive voter fraud.
The same goes for our own keystone cop investigation run by the chief clowns Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman. It would be funny, but it is costing us taxpayer hundreds of thousands of dollars.
As a taxpayer, I demand an immediate hearing, open to the public and televised, showing all of the evidence of massive voter fraud. If no evidence is produced, then the Republican Party should reimburse us taxpayers for wasting our money.
As for the Trump circus, pick a date and time to offer up the proof of massive national voter fraud Trump says he has. No speeches allowed, only producing the evidence to a panel of legal experts. Every TV channel should televise this.
It is time for the Republican Party in our state and other states as well as the Republican Party nationally to put up or shut up, as the old saying goes.