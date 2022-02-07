Republicans must get back to normal -- Mark Quinn

For those of us who appreciated having two credible political parties in our country, we are still waiting for the Republican Party to return to normalcy.

In the past, countrymen could differ on policy, but neither party's patriotism was questioned. The Republicans may have seemed to favor the wealthy and large corporations and gave less credence to the disadvantaged, but its intentions were never seen as un-American.

Now, since it has fallen under the spell of Donald Trump, the Republican Party has failed in its past glory of responsibility to the American people.

Because of the party’s fawning for approval from this disgraced former president and his misplaced dogma, the Republicans at the local and federal level believe the last election was stolen. They do not believe in basic science. They choose social wedge issues to find support, and they see their political rivals as true domestic enemies.

Most of us are wondering when will the Republicans shed these delusions, show some backbone and denounce this shyster. His noxious approach to politics has already done irreparable damage.

Mark Quinn, Madison