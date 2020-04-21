Republicans must end their Evers vendetta -- Linda Eisele

After reading the article on the front page of Saturday’s State Journal "Bipartisan detente ending," I am left with a question. Instead of spending their time trying to craft a lawsuit against Gov. Tony Evers, why aren't Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and the other Republicans sitting down with the governor and Democrats to craft a plan that will help Wisconsin move forward out of the COVID-19 pandemic?

Legislators and the governor should work together to plan a comprehensive strategy that will protect the health and safety of Wisconsin citizens, and assure that children and their families have enough to eat and easy ways to get it. The plan should get children back to learning, move people back into their jobs, and secure the financial help farmers and small business owners need to get back to business.

Surely both sides have good ideas. The Republican vendetta against Gov. Evers has to stop, and legislators need to return to serving the people of Wisconsin, not their political agenda.

Linda Eisele, Madison