Republicans must do what is right -- William H. Tishler

Voting down the proposal for an independent commission to examine the Jan. 6 riots was a despicable, cowardly act by Republicans in the U.S. Senate.
It is another example of how Republicans support the corrupt actions of Donald Trump rather than the wishes and needs of the American people.
Sadly, Wisconsin's own U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, again lacked backbone and voted against the commission. It is high time for both Republicans and Johnson to vote for what is right and honorable and stop following the influence of our corrupt former president. If not, their actions can only encourage another Trump-inspired insurrection.
And the next one could take more than just a few lives.
William H. Tishler, Fitchburg