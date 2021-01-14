Republicans must admit to big lie -- Gary Tribbey

It appears that some Republicans have found some backbone and admitted they have a mentality unstable person in the White House who indirectly caused the death of several people while trying to subvert our democracy so he could become America’s first fascist president.
But that limited courage only goes so far as they stop short of taking any action to hold him and his lackeys accountable for their despicable actions for the last few months. Now they cry we need unity, not division. It was only a little insurrection. It didn’t succeed, so no harm: Only a few dead and millions in damage -- no big deal.
If the Republicans want unity, how about every senator and representative acknowledge that Trump lied about the election being rigged. They should acknowledge no massive fraud occurred, and President-elect Joe Biden won fairly.
Of course, people might question their integrity. They might question why they precipitated knowingly in the big lie. We don’t in Wisconsin, because we already know that U.S. Reps. Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, and Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, don’t have any integrity. If they did, they would resign.
They question election irregularities in Wisconsin that they were responsible in establishing. Interesting.
Gary Tribbey, Sun Prairie