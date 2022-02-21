Republicans look unhappy to serve -- Curtis Kubly

After watching the State of the State address, I couldn't help but think how miserable and uncomfortable the Republican legislators looked when Gov. Tony Evers made his address.

If I was that miserable sitting through this speech, I would retire and go back to my home town and relinquish this job to someone willing to work through our collective issues. I'm surprised the Republicans even liked the UW marching band and their rendition of "On Wisconsin." I do hope that one day candidates are elected from both parties who are much happier in their jobs that this current crop.