Republicans keep gaming the system -- Jon Morgan
Let me see if I have this right. On April 30, Gov. Tony Evers appointed Sandy Naas to serve on the Natural Resources Board. That nomination needs to be officially approved by the Senate, which apparently has been so busy they haven't had time to meet yet.

In the meantime, Fred Prehn, the person Naas is supposed to replace, has invoked squatter’s rights until the Senate approves his replacement. Since some of Evers' past appointees have languished for over a year or longer before the Senate decided to act, Prehn could hold onto that position for months (or years).

Trying to get Naas seated, the attorney general has now filed a lawsuit to remove Prehn from the board. But wait. Riding in to save the day are Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, who want to hire private lawyers to fight the lawsuit and keep Prehn on the board.

And the topper is they're using state tax dollars to defend the person who is there because the Republican-controlled Senate won't do its job and approve the successor.

Please tell me how I can get a piece of this sweet deal. Obstruct the system to force yourself to spend tax dollars to hire expensive lawyers. Fiscal conservatives?

Jon Morgan, Madison

