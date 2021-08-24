Republicans keep gaming the system -- Jon Morgan

Let me see if I have this right. On April 30, Gov. Tony Evers appointed Sandy Naas to serve on the Natural Resources Board. That nomination needs to be officially approved by the Senate, which apparently has been so busy they haven't had time to meet yet.

DNR board chair says lawsuit to oust him is political "I still believe I'm a duly nominated member of this board," Fred Prehn said in an interview with the Associated Press.

In the meantime, Fred Prehn, the person Naas is supposed to replace, has invoked squatter’s rights until the Senate approves his replacement. Since some of Evers' past appointees have languished for over a year or longer before the Senate decided to act, Prehn could hold onto that position for months (or years).

Trying to get Naas seated, the attorney general has now filed a lawsuit to remove Prehn from the board. But wait. Riding in to save the day are Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, who want to hire private lawyers to fight the lawsuit and keep Prehn on the board.