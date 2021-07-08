Republicans ignore the real election fraud -- Mark K. Allen

The real election fraud in the 2020 election was the pressure exerted by the former president, his aids and lawyers on state and local officials. They applied this pressure to deny the voters choice and to try to change the election results.
We have the former president on tape attempting to coerce Georgia officials. We have new evidence showing a similar pattern with Arizona officials. Republicans have voiced concerns about election integrity but fail to see and address this real threat to our elections.
What will voter ID laws, limiting absentee voting and outlawing the distribution of drinking water at the polls do to stop coercive pressure from losing candidates on election officials? State legislatures, including Wisconsin's, are chasing imaginary problems and looking away from a real problem.
Mark K. Allen, Madison