The state government budget standoff between Gov. Tony Evers and the Republican Legislature is nearly criminal.

Gov. Evers was elected by a majority of the voters on a platform of great public schools, good roads and a clean environment. The Republican Party, led by Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, is doing everything it can to stop this voter mandate.

The Republicans are against every working taxpayer in the state. They serve only the rich, lavishing tax breaks on them. Meanwhile, the working people fall further behind economically.

Our roads in many areas are impassible because, unbelievably, the Republicans don't want to pay for roads. They don't want to fix lead pipes that poison thousands in Milwaukee, either. They refuse to accept federal Medicaid money -- tax money we sent to Washington -- because it might help poor people get health care. They don't want to fund public education, yet they lavish money and tax breaks to private and church-based schools. They only want power and control.

Sen. Fitzgerald, Speakers Vos and the Republicans are terrible. Let us never forget this.

Tim Melin, Verona