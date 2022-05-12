Republicans have trampled democracy -- Keith Heimforth

The State Journal has done a commendable job covering the anti-democratic actions of the new Republican Party. But the newspaper missed the mark in its article about Gov. Tony Evers’ Board of Regents appointments. The real story is not those appointments. It's that they are unlikely to be voted on and confirmed by the Wisconsin Senate.

As noted late in the article, they will likely join the many Evers appointees who have not been confirmed and will be replaced if a Republican governor is elected in 2022, or if they displease the Legislature.

This is consistent with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., not allowing a vote on President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, and the same Republicans' attempt to overturn President Joe Biden’s election. These actions (and others) say clearly that Democrats will not be allowed to govern when they win elections -- when Republican lose, they will retain power by any means necessary.

It is not hard to see where this leads for our democracy and country. But it is hard to see what will stop that movement, other than honorable Republicans saying "enough" and demanding their party leaders stop and respect democracy.

I implore them to do so before it’s too late.

Keith Heimforth, Madison